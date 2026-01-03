Pune: Maharashtra Govt Approves Plan to Develop Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Samadhi at Vadhu Budruk in Shirur

In a significant move to honour the legacy of Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra government has officially approved a land exchange plan to facilitate the development of his sacred Samadhi site at Vadhu Budruk in Shirur taluka of Pune.

The government issued a memorandum involving a strategic land swap between the state and the K.E.M. Hospital, Pune, clearing long-standing legal and administrative hurdles for the expansion of the memorial.

The government has granted 0.81 hectares of land in Kondhapuri (Gut No. 655), Shirur, to K.E.M. Hospital. This land is being provided as a special case, free of revenue and occupancy costs, for medical purposes.

In exchange, K.E.M. Hospital will immediately transfer 0.87 hectares of its land in Vadhu Budruk (Gut No. 447 and 448) to the state government. This specific plot is essential for the development and beautification of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Samadhi site.

K.E.M. Hospital will not receive any financial compensation for the land transferred at Vadhu Budruk. The hospital must immediately withdraw all pending petitions filed against the government in various courts regarding this land. The newly allocated land in Kondhapuri must be used strictly for its approved purpose. It cannot be sold, leased, or transferred to any third party without prior government approval.

Vadhu Budruk holds immense historical and spiritual importance as the site where the final rites of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were performed. For years, devotees and history enthusiasts have called for the site to be developed into a world-class memorial.