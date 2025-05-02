Pune: Major Drug Bust as Police Seize 64 Kg Ganja, Arrest Three Traffickers

Pune, Maharashtra (May 2, 2025): The Pune Police Crime Branch has seized 64 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 13.28 lakh in separate operations and arrested three accused in connection with drug trafficking in the city. The Anti-Narcotics Cell revealed that the drugs were sent from Odisha and Dhule for distribution in Pune. The arrested have been identified as Pappu Chakradhar Deori, 32, of Kalanda village in Jaspur district, Odisha; Chandan Subhash Kunwar, 19, of Tarol in Cuttack district, Odisha; and Rakesh Rupsing Pawara, 25, of Shirpur in Dhule district, Maharashtra.

According to officials, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell was patrolling near Pune railway station when they received a tip-off that two individuals from Odisha had arrived to sell ganja. The police set up a trap and apprehended Deori and Kunwar from the station area. On checking their bags, the police recovered 30 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6.24 lakh.

In a separate operation at Wakdewadi ST bus stand on the old Mumbai–Pune highway, police received information that a man from Dhule was arriving to sell ganja. The team laid a trap and arrested Pawara. Officials seized 34 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 7.04 lakh from him.

Separate cases have been registered against Deori and Kunwar at Bundgarden police station, and against Pawara at Khadak police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The operations were led by Police Inspectors Sudarshan Gaikwad and Nitin Kumar Naik with support from officers Prashant Bomadandi, Sandeep Jadhav, Ravindra Rokade, Mayur Suryawanshi, Chetan Gaikwad, Syed Sahil Shaikh, Uday Rakshe, Azim Shaikh, Yuvraj Kamble, Azad Patil, Dinesh Bastewad, Disha Khevalkar, and Neelam Patil.