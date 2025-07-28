Pune: Man and His Two Daughters Die in Baramati Road Accident; Grandfather Dies Next Day from Shock (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 28, 2025): A man and his two daughters died in a horrific road accident in Baramati on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The next day, the man's father died after suffering a shock from the loss. The accident took place around 11.30 am at Mahatma Phule Chowk on Morgaon Road. Omkar Rajendra Acharya (36) was returning home with his 10-year-old daughter Sai after picking her up from school. His younger daughter Madhura (4) was also with him. The family had stopped near Khandobanagar to buy fruits for Omkar’s ailing father.

A speeding dumper rammed into their two-wheeler. All three were crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. Police arrested the dumper driver Dashrath Dattatray Dole. A case has been registered at Baramati City Police Station.

On Monday morning, Omkar’s father Rajendra Shrinivas Acharya died at the age of 70. He was a retired teacher and had returned home just two days earlier after a month-long treatment at a private hospital. Family members said he could not bear the shock of losing his son and granddaughters.

The Acharya family is survived by Rajendra’s wife Shailaja, son Amol and daughter-in-law Aruna.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her condolences to the grieving family. "After the tragic death of Omkar Acharya and his two daughters, Sai and Madhura, in a horrific accident at Khandobanagar in Baramati yesterday, the news of the passing of Omkar's father and retired teacher Rajendra Acharya today is heartbreaking. We all share in the immense grief that has befallen the Acharya family due to his demise. Heartfelt condolences," MP wrote in Marathi on X (formerly Twitter).