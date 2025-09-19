Pune: Man Arrested for Demanding Rs 10,000 Monthly Ransom from Hotel Owner in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri: Police has arrested a man for allegedly demanding ransom every month to run hotel. This incident took place on Wednesday September 17, 2025 night at hotel shreyas in Varale village of Khed taluka. According to the information given by the Mahalunge MIDC police, the name of the arrested person is Nagesh Gopinath Shinde . Victim identified as Ganesh Babaji Dumbare has filed a complaint in this regard at the Mahalunge MIDC police station.

Complainant Dumbare has a hotel in Varale. Accused Nagesh came to Dumbare's hotel on Wednesday night. He threatened Dumbare and demanded that if he wants to run a hotel here, he should pay Rs 10,000 every month. He also misbehaved with a woman working in the hotel and molested her. He beat up Dumbare and the hotel worker and threatened them.

Also Read: Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP to Field 128 Candidates Across 32 Wards in Municipal Elections, Says City President

In separate incident, a businessman in Pune was cheated of Rs 4.06 crore by a group that allegedly posed as officials from the Army’s intelligence wing. Parvati police have registered a case against five people in connection with the fraud.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Sunil Prabhale (31), Sunil Babanrao Prabhale, Bhagyashree Sunil Prabhale, Omkar Sunil Prabhale, and Prashant Rajendra Prabhale, all residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Dhankawadi.