Pune: Man Attacked by Stray Dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Locals Demand Action (Watch Video)

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali More Vasti area has reported a dog attack incident, were a pack of seven dogs attack Man while he was walking towards his workplace. According to the reports incident took place around 5 am on Saturday. CCTV footage of this incident has been viral on social media.

In video young man was seen walking towards the workplace through a narrow lane, when dog suddenly attacks him from back. Victim got scared by attack and pushed over bike on dog to save himself . After some time nearby people notice and came to save him. In the attack person got injured. Local residents have demanded that immediately action from Municipal Corporation over stray dogs.

Pune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In PCMC's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action pic.twitter.com/N69ihS2pU4 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) August 23, 2025

Following protests from animal activists regarding the Supreme Court's (SC) order to move stray dogs from Delhi-NCR to shelters, a three-judge bench modified the order, directing that dogs be released back into their original areas after immunization and sterilization, except for those with rabies or aggressive behavior. The SC also ordered restrictions on public feeding, mandating dedicated feeding spaces, and instructed that no one can obstruct municipal authorities from picking up dogs, as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.