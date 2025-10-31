Pune: Man Attacked, Vehicles Vandalized by Bike-Borne Gang in Wanawadi; One Arrested

Pune: A gang on a bike stopped a young man and attacked him, seriously injuring him. After that, the incident of vandalizing vehicles under the building to create panic in the area took place on October 28 at around 10 pm near the main gate of the SRA building on Shinde Vasti in Wanawadi area. Police have arrested the accused in this case and are searching for others, the police informed.

Accused identified as S. Sachin Kamble (20, resident of Shinde Vasti, Hadapsar). The 44-year-old complainant has filed a complaint at Wanawadi police station. According to the information given by the police, while the complainant was waiting in the Shinde Vasti area, six people on a bike approached him. They attacked him with a sharp weapon and seriously injured him.

After that, they vandalized vehicles under the building to create panic among the citizens in the area. After that, they shouted and disturbed the peace in the area. Kamble has been arrested in this case, and the remaining accused are being searched with the help of CCTV footage. Police Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Tone is conducting further investigations.