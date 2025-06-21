Pune: Man Attacks Security Guard With Brick in Pimpri-Chinchwad After Being Denied Entry, Arrested

Pune is currently witnessing a surge in crime incidents, including assault and theft incidents. Recently a shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri Chinchwad, where a security guard was attacked with a knife over a very minor reason. The accused, identified as Ram Londhe, and the incident took place in Shantivan Society in Chinchwad. As per the ABP reports, Sudam Kamithe, the security guard in Shantiban Society who was on duty sitting at the gate, when the accused came and was trying to enter the building. Sudam stopped him from entering in building. In a fit of rage Ram pulled out the knife, while in order to protect him Sudam picked up a brick near him and tried to stop knife attack.

However, the accused snatched the brick from the security guard's hand, and with the same brick, he fatally hit him on the head. This entire incident has been captured on the society's CCTV camera. Following the incident, police have arrested accused Ram Londhe after the incident of attacking the security guard. The police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Accused Ram Londhe used to work as a housekeeper in the same Shantivan Society. However, he was fired from his job due to addiction. The police have initially speculated that he carried out the attack out of anger. The police have arrested accused Ram Londhe after the incident of attacking the security guard. The police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Two Teenagers Brutally Injured in Koyta Attack by Local Goons

Pune is facing a concerning rise in crime, with murders and thefts becoming more frequent. Police records indicate that approximately 8,000 to 10,000 of the city's 38,000 known criminals are actively engaged in illegal activities. Law enforcement is working to address this challenge, as crime rates have increased notably since 2021, exceeding the typical annual average of 7,000 to 8,000 incidents. This surge reflects a growing sense of instability. Moreover, crime types have diversified to include financial fraud, cybercrime, sexual assault, and dowry-related violence, in addition to traditional offenses.