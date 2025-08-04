Pune: Man Beaten, Wife Abducted in Khed Over Inter-Caste Love Marriage; Video Surfaces

A 39-year-old man was brutally thrashed by locals and his wife was abducted by her family in Kharpudi village of Pune's Khed taluka for marrying outside their caste. The incident occurred after his wife's angry brothers, along with 15 to 20 others from the village, barged into the couple’s house and thrashed Vishwanath Gosavi. The attackers also forcibly took away his 28-year-old wife Prajakta over inter-caste love marriage.

The incident seems to have been recorded by a local resident on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media. It shows the mob violently assaulting the man and pushing and forcing a woman to walk.

According to reports, Vishwanath and Prajakta had tied the knot on August 5, 2024, in Alandi, but her family strongly opposed the inter-caste marriage. Vishwanath had already been beaten once on August 3 by members of the same group.

A case has been registered at Khed police station against the brothers of Prajakta, her mother and 15 others. Vishwanath was seriously injured in the assault. Police are investigating the matter further.