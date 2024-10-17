Pune: Man Booked for Allegedly Sexually Molesting 19-Year-Old Girl in Front of Her Mother

A shocking incident has come to light from the Keshavnagar area of Pune where a 35-year-old man allegedly sexually molested a 19-year-old girl in the presence of her mother. As per the police, the victim was sitting with her sister and mother when the accused approached her and touched her inappropriately, the accused later threatened to rape the girl in front of her mother.

The 19-year-old victim has filed a complaint at the Mundhwa police station, and accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused, Vicky Vidyadhan Nayar (35, resident of Keshavnagar, Pune). The incident occurred on October 13 outside the victim's residence.

According to the information given by the police, the accused is a relative of the victim and allegedly approached her while she was sitting outside her house with her mother and sister.

The accused Vicky allegedly started inappropriately touching the victim and when she revolted he threatened to rape her. A case has been registered and further investigation is carried out by Police sub-inspector Linge of the Mundhwa police station.