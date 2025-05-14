Pune: Man Booked For Threatening to Upload Ex-Girlfriend’s Private Videos On Porn Site

A disturbing case of digital harassment and emotional blackmail has surfaced in Pune, where a young woman was allegedly threatened by her ex-boyfriend with the release of private photos and videos on pornographic websites after she refused to marry him. The incident has led to a criminal case being registered at the Alankar Police Station. According to police reports, the 24-year-old woman and the accused, both originally from Kolhapur, were in a long-term relationship for several years. However, due to growing differences, the woman ended the relationship about a year ago. After the breakup, she began working in the IT sector and is currently employed with a company in Pune.

Despite the separation, the accused continued to contact her, persistently pressuring her to reconsider and marry him. When she refused, he allegedly reacted with anger and issued threats to upload their intimate photos and videos to adult websites. The woman also reported receiving repeated vulgar messages and obscene phone calls from him, which caused severe mental distress. Fed up with the ongoing harassment, she finally approached the Alankar Police and filed a formal complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Investigations are ongoing.