Pune: Man Brandishes Gun on Vadgaon Bridge; Supriya Sule Criticises Maharashtra Govt After Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking video said to be from Pune has surfaced on social media in which an unidentified pillion bike rider brandished a gun on the busy road. This reportedly took place on the Vadgaon Bridge to Warje Bridge.

The 10-second clip surfaced online, causing significant outrage among political leaders, including Sharad Pawar faction leader and MP from Baramati Supriya Sule. Sule reshared a video in her social media X post calling the serious incident and questioning the state government over law and order in Pune city.

In a post Sule said, "Between Warje Bridge and Navale Bridge in Pune, there was a kind of terror spread by dancing guns in broad daylight. This incident is very serious. During the BJP-led coalition government, the Home Minister was weak and the criminals got a free rein."

Sule promised the people of the state that if the MVA government came to power, they would arrest such goons. "Common people are suffering its bitter fruits. Mahavikas Aghadi is committed to arresting such criminals and establishing law and order in Pune and across the state," she added.

According to the Pune Pulse report, city police have launched an investigation and are searching for the bike-born suspects featured in a viral video.