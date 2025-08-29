Pune: Man Duped of Rs 15.33 Lakh in Online Investment Scam in Pimpri

A 49-year-old man from Dighi lost Rs 15.33 lakh in an online investment scam that took place between November 23, 2024, and January 3, 2025. The complaint was filed by Sandeep Subhash Sharma, a resident of Vijaynagar in Dighi. Based on his statement, police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

According to police, Sharma had joined a WhatsApp group where a woman identifying herself as “Arya Anand” contacted him. Acting on her advice, he transferred a total of Rs 15.33 lakh to different bank accounts.

At first, Sharma saw a profit of Rs 1.21 crore reflected on the app. However, when he tried to withdraw the money, the account showed his profit was blocked. The suspect then demanded Rs 24.22 lakh as a service fee to release the profit. When Sharma said he did not have the money, the suspects stopped contacting him.

Realising he had been cheated, Sharma approached the police.