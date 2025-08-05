Pune: Man Impersonating As Delivery Boy Tries to Rob Bank Manager's House at Gunpoint, Arrested

Man allegedly entered bank manager house in Pune posing as a courier delivery agent and tried to rob his on at the gun point. As per the reports the accused hailing from Manipur was indebted and was unbale to pay the EMI of two house he owned as he was jobless. Accused is IT professional he impersonated as a delivery agent and tried to rob victims son on gunpoint, said police. However he ran out of luck as victims brother overpowered him and took him to police station.

On Thursday around 6 pm, Serto went to the manager's home, posing as a courier delivering bank documents to the manager's son. When the boy turned to get his father's ID, Serto forced his way inside, brandished a gun, and demanded cash and valuables.The manager's brother, who was also present, intervened and subdued Serto until police arrived. The brother sustained injuries during the struggle. Police recovered a licensed gun, 19 live rounds, a kukri, and a fake explosive device.Koli stated that Serto, who has a business management background, defaulted on loan repayments after losing his job as a business analyst and acted out of desperation. He lived in Pune with his wife and two children and owns two flats in the NIBM area.