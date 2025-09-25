Pune: Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Assaulting Schoolgirl After Love Affair

Pune: A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs 28,000 by the court for havind affair to a schoolgirl, proposed marriage to her and threatened to tell her parents about the love affair. Special Judge (POCSO) Kavita Shirbhate gave this verdict. The court also stated in the verdict that the fine should be given to the victim.

Ajay Prakash Tapase, currently residing in Swayambhu Building, Manjari Khurd, and originally from Shirole, Tal. Barshi, District Solapur, was convicted for an incident that occurred in December 2021. The victim, a ninth-grade student in Manjari Khurd, had a year-long love affair with Tapase after which she agreed to marry him. He then invited her to his home, where, according to the complaint, he threatened to reveal their affair to her parents and subjected her to assaulted her.

In this case, Special Public Prosecutor Nitin Konghe argued for the government. He examined nine witnesses. The testimony of the victim and her mother was important in this. The victim is only 13 years old. The accused has committed a serious crime and needs to be given maximum punishment. This will send a good message to the society, argued Adv. Konghe. The court heard the arguments of the government and the defense and pronounced the sentence. The court also ordered compensation to be paid to the victim as per the provisions of the law.