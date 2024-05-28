Pune: Man Tries To Kill Person by Hitting Him With Car in Pimpri Chinchwad, Police Suspect Love Triangle

In the wake of the recent Porsche car accident in Pune, another disturbing incident has emerged from Pimpri Chinchwad. Reports indicate that a driver intentionally collided with a two-wheeler, seemingly with the intent to harm the rider and pillion. As a result, a youth has sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at YCM Hospital in Pimpri.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Yashwant Nagar in Pimpri. The Pimpri Police have arrested the accused and an FIR has been filed under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the police, the incident occurred out of a love triangle situation where the accused Sushil Kale allegedly rammed his KIA car into the two-wheeler on which the victim Nilesh Shinde was sitting. As per the complaint filed at the Pimpri Police station, the accused was furious as the victim was talking to his girlfriend. The angered Sushil saw Nilesh and the girl near Yashwantnagar on a two-wheeler and rammed his car into the two-wheeler in an attempt to kill Nilesh.

Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag of the Pimpri police station while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ We have arrested the accused and will present him to the court today. This a possible case of a love triangle where the accused intentionally dashed the victims two-wheeler in an attempt to kill him. We have registered a case and further probe is underway. It is a possibility that the victim and the accused might be known to each other but it can only be confirmed after further investigations.”

