Pune: Maratha History Was Not Properly Passed Down, Says CM Fadnavis at Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Statue Unveiling Ceremony

Grand statue revealing ceremony of great Bajirao Peshwa, who has become a symbol of the bravery and valor of the Maratha Empire, was unveiled today at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. This inauguration was done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah had arrived in Pune on Thursday night. The program, which was held at 11:35 am today, was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol and other dignitaries.

During the speech Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi stated that Marathas history has not reached the people as it should reach. not only the British but also some of our own people are responsible. Therefore, he mentioned that people feel that the British are ruling them directly after the Mughals. As a result, many believe that India was ruled directly by the British after the Mughals, overlooking the Maratha reign, he noted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the land of Pune in his speech, saying, “In the 17th century, the Peshwas carried the flag of the Maratha Empire from here.” Amit Shah noted that since the NDA is an important training center for the security of the country, it is appropriate to erect an equestrian statue of Bajirao Peshwa at such a sacred place.