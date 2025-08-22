Pune: Masked Man Roaming on Streets of Pimpri-Chinchwad With Knife Identified

Panic and fear spread among citizens of Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad district as an unidentified man wearing a mask and carrying a knife in his hand roamed the streets in broad daylight. An eyewitness said that he saw a man near the HP petrol pump in front of Bajaj Automobile at Nigdi carrying a sharp knife, crossing the road.

According to the information, his face was covered with a mask to hide his identity, which has sparked fear among citizens and commuters in the area. People expressed concern for their security and raised law and order issues. The people in the area reached the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Station to take action and apprehend the 'Mask Man' before further escalating.

Also Read | Pune: Human Skeleton Found on Road in Yerawada, Police Rush to Spot After Chaos.

Masked Man Roaming With Knife Causes Panic In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi; Detained By Police pic.twitter.com/unAohzgVK5 — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 22, 2025

After the complaint from locals in the area, Pimpri-Chinchwad police detained the masked man who was roaming on the road with knife and identified as Machhindra Narayan Navghire, a mentally ill scrap collector. He earns his living by collecting scrap from the garbage and selling it. As his mental condition deteriorated, he was roaming the streets with a sharp knife.