Pune: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s Chain Inside Junnar Building; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces (Watch)

A woman was robbed in broad daylight inside a residential building in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Sunday. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage is now being widely shared on social media.

According to the media reports, the woman was walking near her house when the accused followed her into the building. As soon as she entered, the man approached her from behind and snatched her gold chain. The woman screamed for help, but the thief fled the spot before anyone could intervene.

The police reportedly were alerted by local residents and reached the site soon after. Police recovered CCTV footage from the area, which clearly shows the accused entering the building right after the woman and attacking her near the lift. According to the media reports Police have registered a case and are working to identify the accused.