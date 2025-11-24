Pune: Massive Demolition Drive Targets Unauthorized Structures Around Khadakwasla, Panshet, Pavana and Kasarsai Dams

Authorities in Pune have launched a major crackdown on unauthorized commercial construction near the catchment zones of the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Pavana, and Kasarsai dams to protect the city’s drinking and irrigation water supply. In the past week, more than 300 illegal resorts, hotels, and commercial establishments built on government land have been demolished as part of this intensified campaign led by the Water Resources Department in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation. The objective of the drive is to eliminate activities that pose potential environmental and health risks to the reservoirs supplying water to millions of residents.

The Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet, Pavana, and Kasarsai reservoirs play a crucial role in meeting Pune’s water needs, but over the years, various private entities have illegally occupied government-owned areas around these dams. They constructed resorts and hospitality facilities that reportedly endangered the safety and purity of the water supply, raising alarm among experts and residents. Mounting public complaints and consistent discussions in the state legislature resulted in Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil issuing strict directives for immediate action to remove the unlawful structures without delay.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi stated that the demolition campaign is still in progress, with heavy machinery deployed at multiple sites under the security of police and civic personnel. Officials confirmed that some encroachers attempted to block the action by resorting to intimidation, legal notices, and other forms of pressure to stall the operation. However, authorities proceeded firmly without suspension, stressing that this strict enforcement is vital to safeguarding the long-term protection of Pune’s water sources, ensuring safe drinking water for citizens and supporting sustainable irrigation for agriculture.