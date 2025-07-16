Pune: Maternal Uncle Rapes Minor Disabled Girl, Says ‘I Do This With Your Aunt At Night’

A minor disabled girl was sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle. After this incident of Pune came to light, their close relatives and family members were shocked. A case has been registered against the victims’ maternal uncle at Chandannagar police station. The police are investigating this case. As per the information shared by the police, the victim is physically disabled and was staying at her mother’s sister's house for some time. There, her maternal uncle (mother’s sister’s husband) sexually assaulted her when no one was at home. He showed her some obscene videos before sexually assaulting her. He said to her, "This has to be done after marriage, and I do this with your aunt at night," and started physically abusing her.

As the victim is a disabled girl, she used to stay at her aunt’s place in the absence of her mother. Her maternal uncle kept showing her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her for two months. He constantly threatened her and forced her to have sex with him. As the victim was a minor and disabled, she was forced to do it with him.

After being raped by her maternal uncle for so long, her maternal aunt caught him red-handed when she suddenly entered the house and witnessed the incident. After this, she narrated the entire incident to the victim's mother, and then a complaint was filed at Chandannagar police station.