Pune Metro: First Trial Run of Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Line 3 Successful

Punekars will get relief as the Metro line 3 project which connect Maan, Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar's 87 perecent work is complete and remaining work is at its final stag. The first test run of metro was done from Maan depot to PMR 4 stations was conducted on Friday afternoon.

Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Tata and Siemens Group-led Pune IT City Metro Rail, this project is in progress. The work on the related project began on November 25, 2021, and the deadline for this work is March 2026. This 23.3 km long corridor will have 23 stations and integrated interchanges with the existing metro lines.

Currently, a set of four modern metro trains has been introduced. Each train has three air-conditioned coaches, and the total passenger capacity is approximately one thousand. These trains will run at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The first test run of the Metro was conducted on Friday from Maan Depot to PMR 4 stations.