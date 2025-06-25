Pune Metro Phase-2: Vanaz–Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi–Wagholi Corridors Approved by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, which will include two elevated corridors covering a total distance of 12.75 kilometres. The project is estimated to cost ₹3,626 crore and is expected to be completed in four years. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two new corridors – Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi – will extend the existing Vanaz to Ramwadi line developed under Phase 1.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the 13-station extension will connect key suburbs including Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi. According to the reports, the cost of the project will be shared equally by the central government, the Maharashtra government, and external funding agencies.

Vaishnaw said the project aligns with Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan and will strengthen east–west connectivity in the city. He added that the extension will integrate at the District Court Interchange Station with Line 1 from Nigdi to Katraj and Line 3 from Hinjewadi to District Court. This will allow for smooth multimodal travel across Pune.

Under long-term mobility planning, intercity buses from Mumbai and Bengaluru will connect at Chandani Chowk while buses from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will link at Wagholi. This will improve access to the metro system for passengers arriving from other cities.

The minister said the new corridors are expected to ease traffic congestion on key routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road. The corridors will also boost the share of public transport by offering safe and eco-friendly options.

According to government estimates, the extended Line 2 could see a daily ridership of 0.96 lakh in 2027. This number is projected to rise to 2.01 lakh in 2037, 2.87 lakh in 2047, and 3.49 lakh in 2057.

The project will be executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, also known as Maha-Metro. Pre-construction activities including surveys and design planning are already underway.

Vaishnaw said the project will not only improve urban transport but also support Pune’s economic growth and promote sustainable development in the region.