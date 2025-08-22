Pune Metro to Operate Until 2 AM During Ganeshotsav to Ensure Hassle-Free Travel for Devotees

Pune Metro services will run till midnight during Ganeshotsav, with additional trips to handle the festive rush.On Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), Metro will run non-stop for 41 hours till 11pm on September 7. From August 27 to 29, services will run from 6am to 11pm. From August 30 to September 5, Metro will run till 2am.



Key stations, including District Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai, and Swargate—located near major Ganesh Mandals—will offer easy access for devotees while helping them avoid heavy road traffic.



Metro Service Schedule for Ganeshotsav 2025:



August 27–29: 6 AM to 11 PM (Regular Schedule)



August 30 – September 5: 6 AM to 2 AM



September 6–7 (Anant Chaturdashi): 41-Hour Non-Stop Service (6 AM – Sept 6 to 11 PM – Sept 7)



From September 8: Regular schedule resumes



This year, for the first time, Pune Metro’s underground route from District Court to Swargate is operational. Stations at District Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate fall in the heart of the city, close to major Ganesh Mandals. With this new service, citizens will be able to skip traffic jams and reach mandals directly by Metro.Hemant Sonawane, director, public relation and administration, Metro, said, “To handle the rush, Pune Metro has decided to extend services. Trains will run till midnight and more trips will be added. On Anant Chaturdashi, Metro will operate continuously for 41 hours from 6am till 11pm on September 7.”Ganeshotsav is celebrated in Pune on a grand scale Thousands of devotees from across India visit the city every year to witness the celebrations and visit the Ganesh Mandals.







