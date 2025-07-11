Pune Metro: Train Frequency on Vanaz–Ramwadi and PCMC–Swargate Routes to Reduce to 5 Minutes Amid Rising Demand

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is gearing up to enhance train frequency on two of Pune’s most crowded corridors — Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. Currently, metro services operate every seven minutes during rush hours and every ten minutes during off-peak times. However, officials have revealed plans to reduce the interval to just five minutes. This change is being introduced in anticipation of increased passenger numbers, especially with the upcoming Ganesh festival expected to bring a surge in commuters.

According to Maha Metro data, nearly 1.75 lakh passengers are currently using these routes daily — a rise from the previous 1.5 lakh just a few months ago. The month of June witnessed record-breaking ridership, with more than 52 lakh people using the metro, making it the highest monthly figure so far. Officials say the consistent spike in commuter numbers is due in part to persistent rainfall and worsening road traffic, leading many to switch from private vehicles to public transit.

Also Read: Pune: Glass Found in Bun Maska at Iconic Eatery, Customer Files FDA Complaint

While there are no immediate plans to expand the current three-coach trains, Maha Metro has ensured that the infrastructure is already in place to accommodate six coaches in the future. Stations and trains are technically equipped to handle this upgrade whenever required. To meet growing demand and prepare for proposed route extensions towards Katraj and Nigdi, Maha Metro has placed an order for 12 new trains. Valued at over ₹430 crore, the new train sets will be delivered in phases and will include provisions for future coach expansions.