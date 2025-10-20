Pune Metro Update: Services to Operate Till 6 PM on Lakshmi Pujan, October 21

Pune Metro Update News: The Pune Metro Rail administration has announced a temporary change in service timings on Tuesday, October 21, due to the Lakshmi Pujan. Metro trains will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. Services will return to the normal schedule from Wednesday, October 22, operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

प्रवाशांसाठी अत्यंत महत्त्वाची सूचना!

दि. २१ ऑक्टोबर २०२५, मंगळवार, लक्ष्मीपूजनाच्या निमित्ताने पुणे मेट्रोची सेवा दोन्ही मार्गिकांवर सकाळी ६.०० वाजेपासून सायं. ६.०० वाजेपर्यंत सुरू राहील. प्रवाशांनी याची नोंद घेऊन आपला प्रवास ठरवावा.



Important Notice for Passengers!

In a post on X, Pune Metro Rail wrote, “Important Notice for Passengers! Tuesday, 21st October 2025, on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, Pune Metro services will operate on both corridors from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Passengers are requested to take note of this while planning their journey.”

The temporary change comes during the Diwali holiday period, when schools, colleges, private offices and government offices remain closed for three to four days. Many people travel to their hometowns or visit tourist destinations during this time. Passenger demand on public transport is usually lower during the festival.