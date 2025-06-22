Pune: Migrant Youth Ends Life in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Final Message for Sisters Goes Viral

A tragic incident has come to light where a migrant youth ended his life due to depression. Before taking this extreme step, the youth recorded an emotional video message. In this video, he expressed deep concern for his family and love for his two younger sisters. The video, which he sent to his family before his death, has now gone viral, evoking sorrow and sympathy from many who watched it. The deceased has been identified as Sanjaykumar Vinodkumar Rajput, aged 18, who was working at a construction site in Dehuroad, Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune). It is believed that he took this drastic step due to financial distress and emotional turmoil. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

Sanjaykumar had been missing since the 17th of this month. A missing person's complaint was filed at the Dehuroad police station. Acting on the complaint, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode used technical methods to trace him. Sadly, the police found his dead body, with a bottle of poison lying nearby. This confirmed that the youth had consumed poison to end his life. After completing the post-mortem, the police informed his family of the tragedy. Before committing suicide, Sanjaykumar recorded a heartfelt video. In the clip, he emotionally addresses his family, expressing love and concern. “I have immense respect for my parents, and I deeply care about my two younger sisters. Please take good care of them after I’m gone. I wish they study well and achieve great things,” he says in the video. The emotional message has left viewers heartbroken.

Such incidents highlight a concerning trend where young people are increasingly taking extreme steps due to financial or emotional stress. Police have been making efforts to provide counseling and motivation to prevent such tragedies, but it remains worrying that many youths continue to act impulsively without seeking help.