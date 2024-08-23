Pune: MNS Workers Beat School Van Driver for Allegedly Misbehaving With Girl Student (Watch Video)

Mumbai, August 22: A school van driver was beaten up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly misbehaving with a female student. According to the report, the student complained that the bus driver had spoken to her in an obscene manner over the phone.

After receiving the complaint from the girl student on Thursday, August 22, the local police have launched a probe under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the driver.

पुणे में एक स्कूल वन ड्राइवर ने स्कूल की बच्ची को सोशल मीडिया और उसके फोन पर अश्लील बाते करने कर आरोप.



इसकी जानकारी जब बच्ची ने अपने परिवार को दी तो मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा..



आरोपी के खिलाफ POCSO एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया.



MNS के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोपी जम कर पिटाई की. pic.twitter.com/w6qnAXhP3a — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 23, 2024

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, two MNS workers are seen beating a man wearing a blue uniform. As the clip continues, the workers are shown thrashing him, while women present at the scene try to stop them from further assaulting him. The driver is seen joining his hands in front of them, appearing guilty for his actions.

The incident comes after an uproar over a sexual assault case in the Badlapur area of Thane district, where a sweeper sexually assaulted two 4-year-old school girls.