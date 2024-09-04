Pune MSRTC Strike: Bus Services Disrupted, Private Operators Increase Fares

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees called a state-wide strike from Tuesday for various demands, which hit commuters in the Pune division. On the first day of the strike, less than half of the trains leaving regularly from Swargate, Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi) and Pune station bus stands took to the roads. As a result, it was seen that there was a huge rush of passengers in the bus stands of the city. Passengers going out of the village had to wait for hours and hours for the bus. Taking advantage of this opportunity, private drivers looted the passengers by charging double the fare.

The resolution of various issues of ST workers has been stalled for many years. The ST employees finally took up the weapon of strike as the state government was ignoring them despite their continuous agitations. More than 11 organizations in the state have participated in this strike. The employees and unions have come together and started a strike in all the ST stations of Pune division. However, taking advantage of the ST employees' strike, the private drivers have doubled the fare. Therefore, the picture of literally looting of passengers is being seen at Swargate, Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi) and Pune station ST bus stations located in the central part of the city.

Demands of ST employees?

- ST workers should be paid like government employees.

- As per the provisions of the Labour Agreement, the arrears of Incremental Inflation Allowance should be received from 2018 to 2024.

- Arrears of house rent allowance for the period from April 2016 to September 2021 should be paid.

- The arrears of annual salary increment for the period from April 2016 to October 2021 should be paid.

- According to seniority, all the employees should be given an increase of Rs.

- Privatization of ST should be stopped.

- Abolish revised oppressive discipline and application procedure.

- Implement indoor and outdoor medical cashless scheme.

- Decommission old buses and buy new self-owned buses.

- Provide up-to-date and all comfort rest rooms to drivers, carriers, workshop and women employees

- Eliminate schedule errors.

- One year free bus pass should be given to the families of existing and retired employees.

Financial impact of ST protest movement on commuters; Price increase by private travels due to strike

Village ST Rate Private Travels Rate

City Actual Price Increased Price Mumbai Rs. 370 Rs. 500 to 700 Kolhapur Rs. 365 Rs. 650 Sangli Rs. 350 Rs. 600 Pandharpur Rs. 365 Rs. 700 Latur Rs. 590 Rs. 800 Ch. Sambhajinagar Rs. 320 Rs. 700 Nagpur Rs. 1,600 Rs. 2,000 to 2,500

Inconvenience of servants during 2024 Ganeshotsav

Many people come from outside the village in Pune to shop for the Ganesh festival, as well as for the festival. They are at a great disadvantage. Therefore, government employees and students have suffered due to the strike during Ganeshotsav. Passengers were sweating because of the plight of the servants.

A meeting was held with the Action Committee on August 7. There was no consensus. Therefore, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had promised to hold a final meeting on August 20 to find a solution, but today, September 3 dawned, but the meeting has not yet been held. As a result, employee resentment has grown. As no solution has been found, the protest has been taken up. 70 percent employees of the state have participated in the agitation. As it is the time of Ganeshotsav, the Ganesha devotees are being inconvenienced, but the state government is entirely responsible for it. - Sandeep Shinde, Maharashtra ST Workers Joint Action Committee.

850 buses are running daily from 14 depots in Pune division. With a daily income of 1.5 crores, due to dharna movement started by ST employees, commuters had to face inconvenience in Agra in Pune district on Wednesday, and the income has also been affected. Due to this strike, the income has decreased and the income has been Rs. 70 lakhs. However, the chartered bus service has been continued for passengers. - Pramod Nehul, Pune Division Controller.

I came to Pune to buy decoration materials for Ganeshotsav. However, as there is no bus from Wakdewadi to Latur since morning, we are stuck here. Private vehicles are charging twice as much fare. - Okar Kamble, Latur.