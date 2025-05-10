Pune: Mula River Project Causes Sewage Flooding in Pimple Nilakh After First Rainfall

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The ongoing beautification work of the Mula River in the Pimple Nilakh area has come under fire after sewage overflowed and flooded dozens of homes in Panchsheelnagar following the season’s first rain. Residents have criticized the civic administration for negligence, pointing out that the old sewage channels were blocked or damaged during the river improvement work. The Mula River beautification project, currently underway along the Pimple Nilakh stretch near the Pimpri-Chinchwad border, involves heavy filling and concreting. However, in the process, several existing sewage channels have either been buried or broken, leaving the drainage system compromised.

Panchsheelnagar, located near the bridge connecting Vishalnagar and Baner, received a spell of heavy rain on Friday evening. The blocked sewage lines failed to drain the water, leading to a severe overflow. As a result, sewage-laden water entered approximately 50 to 60 homes, causing significant damage.

Citizens Express Anger and Demand Accountability

Local social activist Atul Kharat expressed strong disapproval, stating, “The river improvement work has led to the blocking of old sewage channels. With just the first rain, sewage overflowed and entered people's homes, causing widespread damage.” Tushar Kamthe, city president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), echoed the concern. “The so-called river improvement work has turned into a hazard. Citizens had already raised concerns, but the administration paid no attention. Now, in the very first rain, houses have been flooded with sewage. If this is happening even before the monsoon begins, the municipal corporation needs to act immediately,” he said.

Damage to Property and Electronics

The sudden downpour led to water accumulation in low-lying parts of Pimple Nilakh, making it difficult for drivers to move their vehicles. Overflowing gutters and sewage lines allowed water to enter homes, damaging clothes, furniture, and electronic appliances. Residents have demanded compensation for the losses and have urged the civic body to take urgent corrective measures.

With monsoon just around the corner, citizens are worried about further damage if immediate steps are not taken to repair and restore the drainage system.