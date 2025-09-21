Pune Municipal Commissioner Vows to Make City Roads Traffic-Free in Two Months

Traffic congestion has become a pressing issue across several parts of Pune due to bottlenecks forming at multiple locations for various reasons. To address this, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has vowed to make central city roads bottleneck-free within the next two months. He also expressed his intent to shift focus to the 32 villages recently included in the municipal limits after completing the main city work. The commissioner emphasized that potholes, waterlogging, unauthorized parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, roadside encroachments, hawkers, and street vendors are among the major reasons behind growing traffic chaos.

Apart from these concerns, Ram pointed out that bottlenecks are another major cause of traffic congestion. He explained that road bottlenecks mainly arise from land acquisition delays and illegal encroachments, where wide roads suddenly narrow down at certain stretches, creating choke points. Such bottlenecks force long queues of vehicles and disrupt smooth movement. In many places, administrative negligence has worsened the situation, further contributing to the problem. Recognizing this, the commissioner has planned several measures aimed at easing traffic congestion and providing long-term relief to citizens who face daily commuting hardships in Pune.

As part of this initiative, Commissioner Ram announced a focused action plan to eliminate bottlenecks in central city roads over the next two months. Once the core city is addressed, attention will then be directed toward the newly added 32 villages under municipal jurisdiction. To speed up the process, Ram has ordered officials to carry out inspections of 32 major roads and 22 traffic-prone spots. He instructed them to prepare detailed reports by Tuesday, highlighting the causes of congestion. The commissioner also stressed on-site visits to identify practical solutions, ensuring accountability in tackling this long-standing civic issue.

During inspections, officials found that many of the city’s traffic troubles stemmed from years of administrative neglect. Commissioner Ram has now directed that every congested location be studied thoroughly to identify the exact causes behind the bottlenecks. Based on these findings, steps will be taken within the next two months to clear central Pune roads and make them bottleneck-free. Following that, repair and widening works will begin in the extended municipal areas covering the 32 merged villages. Ram assured citizens that the corporation is determined to improve road conditions and provide lasting relief from traffic congestion in the city