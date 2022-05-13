Pune Municipal Corporation buys machinery worth 3 crores to deal with unauthorized constructions

Pune Municipal Corporation, which has always hired machinery to deal with unauthorized constructions in the city, on Thursday purchased its own mechanical mounted bar crusher machine. With this machine, it will be possible to take action on buildings up to 5 to 6 storeys.

The hydraulic demolition machine trailer has been procured for the construction control department of the corporation with maintenance and repairs for a period of five years. The machine is priced at around Rs 3 crore. Since it costs a lot to hire machinery to deal with unauthorized construction, this machine will result in huge savings in municipal costs.

This machine will be used to take action on unauthorized constructions within the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation. In case of a disaster in the city, such machinery had to be ordered from Mumbai, Thane, and other cities. However, now that the machine is available to the municipality, natural, life, and financial losses can be avoided in disaster management. The machine was inaugurated in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. Additional Municipal Commissioner (J) Ravindra Binwade, Deputy Commissioner Madhav Jagtap, Mahesh Doiphode, Superintendent Engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh, etc. were present on this occasion.