Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Deccan, Fergusson College Road, JM Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against unauthorised structures at several shops and hotels in the Deccan area, Fergusson College Road and Jangli Maharaj Road. The crackdown follows growing complaints of widespread encroachments on footpaths and public spaces in the city.

Citizens have repeatedly raised concerns about footpaths being blocked by parked vehicles and illegal extensions by commercial establishments. According to residents, there is hardly any walking space left for pedestrians. Despite multiple complaints, civic officials had not taken action for a long time.

Following public grievances, PMC Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale ordered an anti-encroachment drive in the affected areas. Acting on the instructions, PMC’s encroachment removal team initiated a demolition drive on Wednesday.

Officials removed unauthorised front-margin extensions made by shops and hotels. The drive targeted illegal constructions that were encroaching onto public spaces, particularly in the busy Deccan and JM Road areas.