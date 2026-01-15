Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Claims of Fake Voting Emerge in Mohammadwadi–Undri as Shiv Sena, BJP Sound Alarm

An alleged case of bogus voting was reported on polling day at Undri Chowk in Ward No. 41, covering the Mohammadwadi–Undri area, during the ongoing civic elections. Shiv Sena’s Pune city chief Pramod Nana Bhangire claimed that individuals attempting to vote illegally were caught at a polling booth. He said unusual movements and behaviour raised suspicion among party workers present at the location. The incident quickly drew attention as local political representatives and residents gathered near the booth, leading to a tense situation for a brief period amid concerns over the integrity of the voting process.

Bhangire stated that after noticing suspicious activity, he and Shiv Sena workers immediately intervened and informed election officials. He alleged that efforts were being made to cast votes using false identities and demanded swift action against those involved. Following the complaint, election authorities arrived at the polling centre and began verifying voter credentials and records. Additional security arrangements were put in place to avoid further irregularities. For some time, the situation remained tense as party workers and locals assembled, seeking clarity and assurance that voting would proceed in a lawful and transparent manner.

In a separate allegation, BJP candidate from Ward No. 41, Snehal Ganpat Dagade, claimed that similar incidents had occurred at several polling booths across areas such as Undri, Pisoli, Wadachiwadi and Handewadi. Speaking to the media, Dagade alleged that voters from Beed and Khed districts were allegedly brought to Pune under the guise of a pilgrimage. She claimed these individuals were then made to cast votes illegally. Dagade raised concerns about organised attempts to influence the election outcome and called for a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of voters.

Both political leaders appealed to citizens to participate actively in the election process and help safeguard democratic values. They stressed that high voter awareness and vigilance were essential to prevent malpractice. Meanwhile, election authorities confirmed that all complaints related to alleged bogus voting were being examined seriously. Officials assured that strict action would be taken if violations of election norms were established. They also urged voters to cooperate with polling staff and immediately report any suspicious activity to ensure that the civic elections remain free, fair and transparent.