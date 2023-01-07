Pune: Municipal Corporation takes action against encroachment on Vishrantwadi to Tingre nagar road

The Pune Municipal Corporation's construction department took action against unauthorised metal sheet sheds and other unauthorised constructions in front of hotels and shops on the Vishrantwadi to Tingre Nagar road.

About eight thousand square feet of encroachment were removed. An official of the construction department said that this action was taken in the background of the G20 conference. All-day action was taken against unauthorised paper sheds in front of shops leading from Vishrantwadi Chowk to the airport.

In this case, the action was taken mainly against hoteliers. Tulsi Hotel, Joshi Vadewale, Srishti Garden, Sharda Hotel, Garg Pedi, etc. encroached in front of shops. Along with this, action was taken against Pan shops and the metal sheet shed on the road at Five Nine Chowk.

Officials said similar action will continue from now on. The action was taken in the presence of Deputy Engineer Eknath Gadekar, Junior Engineer Kashyap Wankhede, Farrukh Patel, Assistant Parag Gore, and Police Inspector Raju Adagale of the Encroachment Department.