Pune Municipal Election 2026: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Poll Booth Placement and EVM Irregularities to Favour BJP

As voting commenced across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchand Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar raised serious concerns about the conduct of the local body elections. Speaking to ANI in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar alleged that the positioning of polling booths was designed to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that many booths were located far from residential areas, discouraging voter participation. Pawar also pointed to irregularities in voter lists, stating that even Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik’s name was missing from the appropriate booth, while his family members were registered at different locations, highlighting what he described as systemic flaws.

#WATCH पिंपरी-चिंचवड़, महाराष्ट्र: महाराष्ट्र नगर निगम चुनावों पर NCP-SCP नेता रोहित पवार ने कहा, "नाम जिस बूथ पर होना चाहिए उस बूथ पर ना रखते हुए बहुत दूर लेके गए हैं ताकि लोग मतदान ना कर सकें। मुंबई में एक मंत्री का ही नाम बूथ पर नहीं है। उनके घर के लोगों के नाम अलग-अलग बूथ पर… pic.twitter.com/6n5McLM68l — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 15, 2026

Elaborating on his allegations, Pawar said, "People's polling booths have been placed far apart, which will prevent many people from voting. In Navi Mumbai, Ganesh Naik, a minister, doesn't even have his name on the voter list at the booth where it should be, and his family members' names are scattered across different locations. If this is the situation for a leader in power, imagine the plight of the common people. This situation has been created so that people cannot vote against the BJP; it seems like a deliberate strategy, and that's what we all believe," Pawar said. He further alleged technical lapses, EVM time discrepancies, candidate order errors, and campaigning violations near polling stations.

The NCP (SP) leader also claimed cash distribution by BJP-linked volunteers, stating, "Last night, through local BJP volunteers, Rs 5,000 was given to voters. The distribution of such large sums by the ruling party raises concerns about the potential influence on voter choices. Consequently, in many areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and across Maharashtra, the BJP may face difficulties in forming the government," he added. Meanwhile, polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began on Thursday, recording 7.12 per cent turnout by 9:30 am. Official data showed higher male participation, with key political battles unfolding across major cities after the last BMC polls in 2017.