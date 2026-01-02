Pune Municipal Elections 2026: BJP Candidates Manjusha Nagpure, Shrikant Jagtap Win Unopposed

Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured early victories in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections 2026, as two candidates were elected unopposed in Ward 35 (Sun City– Manik Baug) Group B and D. Manjusha Deepak Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed after rival candidates withdrew their nominations at the last moment.

Nagpure was set to face Ayodhya Shashikant Pasalkar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, Pasalkar withdrew his nomination on Friday afternoon, paving the way for Nagpure’s third consecutive term as corporator, completing a “hat-trick” of wins.

Similarly, Jagtap secured an unopposed victory after Nitin Gaikwad, the official Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, withdrew his nomination. Jagtap also achieved a hat-trick with this win.

Earlier, the BJP also registered its first victory in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections before polling, as party candidate Ravi Landge was elected unopposed from Ward No. 6. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge confirmed the development on Thursday, noting that no major party fielded a candidate against Ravi Landge and all independent candidates had withdrawn.