Pune-Nashik Highway Accident: Bus Collision Injures Students Returning From Field Trip

Pune: Accident occurred in on the Pune-Nashik highway in the village limits of Eklahare (Manchar), Ambegaon taluka, where an MSRTC bus carrying students on a field trip collided with another MSRTC bus. This accident occurred on Thursday, December, 11 at around 5:15 am. Bus was carrying twenty students and five teachers were injured. According to further information, four MSRTC buses from Sahyadri College in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district, were returning to Sangamner after a trip to the Konkan region. The MSRTC bus from the Akole suddenly slowed down upon noticing a speed breaker in Eklahare. At that moment, another MSRTC bus, speeding from behind, collided forcefully with the bus in front.

The collision shattered all the front windows of the rear bus, causing significant financial damage. Many students and teachers were asleep at the time of the accident, and the sudden impact caused chaos. Following student appeals for help after the accident in Eklahare, local hotel owners and villagers initiated rescue operations. Injured students were treated at a private hospital in Manchar and have since been safely returned to Sangamner, according to Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Kankal.

Manchar bus station's traffic controller, Mohammad Sayyed, and ambulance driver, Amit Kate, promptly dispatched two ambulances to the scene. Manchar NCP President Suhas Bankhele, along with Arvind and Pooja Walse Patil, and Rahul Bankhele, visited the hospital to assist the students. Additionally, former minister Dilip Walse Patil's assistants, Ramdas Walse Patil and Vijay Thorat, contacted doctors at the Manchar District Hospital to ensure the students received appropriate treatment. Teachers were also injured in the incident identified as Bharati Dalvi (57), Rupali Supekar (49), Ganesh Gunjal (53), Santosh Thorat (43), Ganpat Jondhale (54)

Injured Students

Ajay Pawar (18), Pranav Pardeshi (16), Anushka Korde (16), Sarthak Argade (17), Sanjana Kacheriya (17), Ankita Dighe (17), Ganraj Bangar (16), Pooja Musale (16), Divya Argade (16), Bhakti Chitale (16), Shweta Suryavanshi (16), Ishwari Kokane (16), Shweta Abhang (17), Ishwari Karpe (16), Varsha Rathod (18), Preeti Kharat (16), Punam Shinde (16), Pranshu Tiwari (16), Rahul Talpe (16), Samadhan Kandalkar

Immediate assistance from the ST Corporation

“On behalf of the State Transport Corporation, immediate financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 each, totaling Rs. 25,000, has been provided to all 25 injured individuals. The injured are safe, and arrangements have been made to transport them to Sangamner by two ST buses from the Manchar depot.” — Vasant Argade, Depot Manager, Manchar.