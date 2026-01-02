Pune–Nashik Highway Accident: ST Bus Hits Auto While Avoiding Speeding Vehicle Near Manchar; 4 Injured

Pune: In tragic road accident, four people injured when ST bus collided with an auto-rickshaw while trying to avoid a vehicle that was overtaking from the opposite direction. Fortunately, all 40 passengers on the ST bus escaped unharmed. The accident occurred on the Pune-Nashik highway, near the Morde Cadbury company in the Manchar village area, at 6:45 AM.

According to the information received, the ST bus from the Narayangaon depot, traveling from Narayangaon to Pune, was heading towards Pune. At that time, a vehicle came speeding from the opposite direction, attempting to overtake. To avoid this vehicle, the ST bus driver, Popat Gorakh Zanjad, swerved the bus to the right, resulting in a collision with an oncoming auto-rickshaw. Four people from Avsari were traveling in the auto-rickshaw towards Manchar.

Injured people in the accident are Diksha Yelbhar, Ranjana Shinde, Deepak Virnak, and Vikas Yelbhar. The 40 passengers on the ST bus were fortunate to escape without injury. The left side of the ST bus sustained damage. The auto-rickshaw was also damaged in the accident, and all four injured individuals have been admitted to the Manchar Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Vikas Yelbhar sustained a serious head injury.

Also Read: Pune: Massive Fire Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported

Manchar depot manager Vasant Argade, traffic controller Salil Sayyed, and assistant traffic inspector Janardan Shingale assisted the passengers. They were then transported to their destinations in other ST buses. ST bus driver Popat Gorakh Zanjad has filed a complaint with the Manchar police, and the police have registered a case against the unknown driver of the car responsible for the accident.