Pune Navale Bridge Accident: Car Trapped Between Containers Catches Fire, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Pune - Major accident took place on Pune's crowded Navale Bridge after car trapped between two trucks caught fire. Primary reports stated that several people remain stuck inside the vehicles. Following the accident police team and fire brigade and police team rushed to the scene. Accident resulted to the traffic chaos on Satara -Mumbai lane near the selfie point under Sinhagad Road police station limits.

According to Indian Express, at least seven people were killed and 20 others injured in this accident. Pune City Police officer stated that “Within the jurisdiction of Sinhagad Police Station, an accident occurred on the Selfie Point on the highway involving around eight vehicles. ” Two vehicles caught fire due to the impact. Pune police and emergency services have responded to the accident and multiple ambulances and fire tenders have been pressed into action. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Traffic Diverted

Police have diverted traffic in the area and appealed to citizens not to go to the area. No official information has been received about the loss of life in this accident yet. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the accident.