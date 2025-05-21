Pune: NCP Leader Rajendra Hagawane Daughter-in-Law Dies By Suicide Amid Dowry Harassment Allegations

Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane (23), daughter-in-law of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Bhukum, Mulshi tehsil, Pune. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM on Friday. Following her death, a dowry harassment complaint has been registered against her in-laws at the Bavdhan police station. According to police and the complaint filed by her family, Vaishnavi was subjected to continuous mental and physical abuse by her husband Shashank and his family. The harassment reportedly began the day after her wedding in 2023.

Vaishnavi and Shashank had a love marriage. Her family claims that during the wedding, Rajendra Hagawane demanded 51 tolas of gold, a Fortuner car, silver utensils, and a lavish ceremony in Susgaon. Despite fulfilling most of these demands, the in-laws allegedly began harassing Vaishnavi for not receiving silver utensils. The complaint further states that Vaishnavi became pregnant in August 2023, after which Shashank began doubting her character, physically assaulting her, and eventually throwing her out of the house. In a state of distress, she reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison and was admitted to a private hospital in Aundh. During her hospitalization, her in-laws allegedly did not visit her.

After that, Shashank demanded two crores from the complainant to buy the land. When the complainant refused to pay the money, Shashank threatened Vaishnavi. Also, 'We are respected political figures in Bhukum. You cannot pay two crores for our reputation. You cannot equal us,' they beat her up. The complaint states that she was also brought back to her mother's house. After that, the mother-in-law left her back to her in-laws. In March 2025, for a minor reason, mother-in-law Lata and sister-in-law Karishma abused and beat Vaishnavi. They spat on her face. They also brought her to Wakad in a four-wheeler and left her. On the way, mother-in-law and sister-in-law beat her up in the car. They also stopped beating her when Vaishnavi said, 'I will jump out of the car.' The complainant has said in the complaint that Vaishnavi told her mother about the incident.



