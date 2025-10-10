Pune: NDA Cadet Found Hanging in Hostel Room

Pune, Maharashtra, October 10, 2025: An 18-year-old cadet at the National Defence Academy in Pune was found dead in his hostel room on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Antriksh Kumar Singh from Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a former soldier. Singh had joined the NDA in July and was in his first term of training.

According to the reports, he was discovered hanging early in the morning using a bedsheet. Fellow cadets found him and informed senior authorities. Police from Uttam Nagar reached the scene immediately.

Preliminary reports suggest suicide, though no suicide note has been found. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy. Police are gathering information from the cadet’s family, friends, and instructors. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are investigating the case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-22525