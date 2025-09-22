Pune News: Bull Runs Loose During Procession in Shirur, Injures Kids

Pune: In an tragic turn of events, two children got injured after pair of bullocks suddenly got released during a traditional procession ahead of Ghatsthapana celebrations in Shirur. As per the local media reports, this incident occurred due to the loud devotional music being played in surrounding areas. Bullocks reportedly escaped control and began running wildly, trampling the children who were caught in their path.

Following the incident panic created among the people present at the location. Fortunately both of children sustain minor injuries and major mishap averted. Doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. Meanwhile, a shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

As Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palanquin was crossing Dive Ghat, a sudden commotion occurred. The crowd that had gathered at the resting place caused a bull to run wild. This unexpected incident led the Warkaris and citizens present to scatter in panic. Fortunately, no one was injured. A video of the event has since gone viral and is being widely discussed on social media.