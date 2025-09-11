Pune News: Employee Harassed Over Caste at Hinjewadi Auto Service Center, Case Registered

Hinjewadi : A 39-year-old man who went to ask for his money and incentives were thrown out of the office and was allegedly abused over cast. The incident took place on May 6 in Hinjewadi and case was registered in this regard on September 9, Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant, who was working as a salesman, went to the suspect to demand his work money and incentives. At that time, the suspect abused him in caste terms and threw him out.

In separate incident few month back person was allegedly abused the person from scheduled caste background on chats. As per the police reports this incident took place in Pune's Hinjewadi area on Tuesday July 1st in between 1:45 am and 4:45 am. Accused Saurav Ashokkumar Suman a 38-year-old person is the accused who lives in iTrend Homes, Hinjewadi Phase-2, Tal. Mulshi, Dist. Pune.

37-year-old man filed a complaint in this regard at the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. As per the information received from police conversation involving Saurav Suman shared on WhatsApp group in which the complainant was also their.