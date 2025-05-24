Pune News: Fake Call Centre Busted in Kharadi; Police Action Underway

In major operation Pune police busted a fake call center which was being operated in Pune's Kharadi area. This raid was conducted with the help of 150-200 police officer and personnel on the building named Pride Icon which located on Kharadi-Mundhwa bypass. It is reported that many young men and women working in this call center have been detained. According to ABP news report, Following the operation, police have launched a detailed investigation and suspect that a major cyber fraud racket may be uncovered as a result. During the operation the police seized several crucial materials including 61 laptops and 41 mobile phones, which contained vital data related to the ongoing cyber fraud. As of now, five individuals have been detained, and several others are being interrogated.

The call center, identified as Magnetic BPS and Consultancy LLP in Pune. Investigations have revealed that the racket primarily targeted individuals in the United States, deceiving them under the pretext of “digital arrest” and extorting money. The fraudulent scheme involved convincing victims that legal action was being initiated against them, prompting them to pay to avoid arrest.

Also Read: Pune: Bus Loses Control Due to Tyre Burst On Expressway

It is estimated that 100 to 150 people were employed at the call center, most of whom are reportedly from Gujarat, including the main accused. The Cyber Police have effectively shut down the illegal operation, which was being run from the Kharadi area of Pune.