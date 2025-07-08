Pune News: Off-Duty Jawan’s Quick Action Saves 4-Year-Old Girl Falling From Third Floor (Watch Video)

Promptness of fire station personnel who were on leave averted the major accident and saved the toddlers life. This averted accident took place in Pune's Katraj area in Sonawane Building in Khopde Nagar where Personnel saved the life of a 4-year-old child by taking precautions. As per the reports this incident took place around 9:06 am on Tuesday morning in Sonawane Building.

After hearing sudden scream, Yogesh Chavan came to his gallery and saw that a girl named Bhavika Chandane (age 4) was hanging half-way from the bedroom window on the third floor. Within no time he reached at the spot and saw door locked, promptly he called her mom who went to drop her daughter to school. After door was open he went and pulled up the girl stuck in window and saved her life.

The girl was saved from major mishap due to the courage of Jawan Yogesh Chavan. Citizens have widely appreciated his bravery and promptness. The video of this incident has become a topic of discussion and is going viral on social media.