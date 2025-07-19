Pune News: Police Arrests Five Bangladeshi Women Living Illegally in Budhwar Peth

Pune: Police has aerated five Bangladeshi women who were living illegally in Pune's red light area Budhwar Peth. Faraskhana police took action at Malabai Wada and detained them. Police investigation has also revealed that they pretended to be citizens of West Bengal while entering the country.

The names of the detained women are Jahanara Majid Sheikh (45, native of Jaishor, Khulna), Shilpi Begum Rabiullah Sheikh (28, native of Dhaka), Nusrat Jahan Nipa (28, native of Narayanganj), Asha Khanamyar Ali (30, native of Nodai, Kalia) and Shilpi Khalekamiya Akhtar (28, native of Raipura, Bangladesh). As per the reports the these women entered the country through a secret route by crossing the border from Bangladesh, and during investigation, it has been revealed that they are engaged in prostitution in Pune. A case has been registered against them at the Faraskhana police station under various sections. The team was patrolling the area under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prashant Bhasme of Faraskhana Police Station.

Meanwhile, on Friday (18th), two teams conducted a surprise raid in Budhwar Peth. It was found that the woman had entered the country illegally from Bangladesh and was engaged in prostitution.

Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode, Deputy Commissioner Krishikesh Rawale, the team along with Senior Inspector Prashant Bhasme, Anmaldar Mehboob Mokashi, Manisha Pukale, Gajanan Sonune, Nitin Telange, Tanaji Nangre, Mahesh Rathod, Rajshree Mohite, Rani Shinde, Anita Kardas, Anjali Bhoite, Manisha Kavathe and Iftesam Sheikh carried out this operation.