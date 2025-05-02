Pune News: Police Tightens Stay Rules at Lodges, Enforces Stricter Guest Verification Laws

Pune Police have implemented a fresh set of security directives for all lodge owners and operators in the city, aimed at strengthening guest verification and surveillance. In a recent meeting held in the Hadapsar area under the guidance of Zone 5 officials, lodge stakeholders were briefed on mandatory procedures that must now be followed before allowing guests to stay. The updated rules require that no room be allotted without a proper background check and identity verification of the customer. Police stated that these measures are necessary to ensure public safety and prevent misuse of temporary accommodation facilities across Pune.

Key mandates issued include:

Lodges must not allot rooms without thoroughly verifying the guest’s identity. All documents must be properly checked and recorded in a dedicated register. Foreign nationals must fill out a government-mandated C-form and submit photocopies of their passport and visas. High-definition, night-vision CCTV cameras must be installed to cover entrances and nearby access roads. Any suspicious individuals or activity must be immediately reported to the police control room.

Also Read: Pune Shocker: Man Arrested at Wedding for Forcing Pregnant Lover Into Abortion to Marry Her Best Friend

Officials stressed that these measures aim to enhance public safety and prevent illegal or suspicious activity from going unnoticed in temporary accommodations. Police emphasized the importance of immediate action if any suspicious person is found staying at a lodge. In such cases, lodge operators are required to alert the police control room without delay. The newly introduced procedures will be closely monitored, and non-compliance could lead to strict action against violators. Authorities believe this crackdown will significantly boost local safety and ensure that all guests staying in Pune do so under transparent and regulated conditions. The move is expected to bring more discipline to the hospitality sector while reassuring residents and visitors of improved civic security measures.