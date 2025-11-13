Pune News: Relatives Plan to Kill Girl’s Lover in Maval, Police Arrest Three Accused

Pune Crime: A shocking case of crime has been reported in Maval taluka, where a girl's relative allegedly planned to kill her lover. In this case, the anti-gang squad of the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police has taken three people into custody and taken action. According to the police, the suspects shot the complainant's brother Vikas Balasaheb Kedari in the neck with a pistol-like weapon with the intention of killing him. The complainant believes the attack was motivated by a love affair between Vikas's suspected accomplice, Abhijit, and a relative of the suspect.

Accused arrested are Abhijit Santosh Kedari (aged 26, both of Taje, Tal. Maval) and Akash Anna Bhokase (26, of Kurkundi, Tal. Khed). In this case, Kiran Balasaheb Kedari has filed a complaint at Shirgaon police station. As per the information provided by police incident took place on Tuesday (November 11) night around midnight on the road leading to Ozarde village along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway within the limits of Ozarde village in Maval taluka.

Following the attack, the suspects fled after the incident. A case was registered in this case at Shirgaon police station. The anti-gang squad was investigating the case in parallel. The squad tracked down the suspects. Assistant Police Inspector Harish Mane and Sub-Inspector Sameer Londhe of the anti-gang squad received information about the suspects.

As a result, all three were arrested. The suspect Abhijit Kedari was arrested from Matheran (Raigad), while Nitin Kedari was arrested from Mandhardevi (Wai, Satara). Of these, Nitin Kedari and Akash Bhokase already have serious charges against them under murder and arms laws. Nitin Kedari has a case registered against him at Kamshet Police Station under IPC Section 302, while Akash Bhokase has a case registered against him at Oshiwara Police Station (triple murder) and under the Arms Act.