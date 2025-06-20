Pune News: Robbers Snatch Gold Chain and Bike Keys After Posing as Helpers to Injured Couple

A shocking chain snatching incident has come to light from Pune’s Kondhwa area. A couple, who were on their way back home, met with an accident. Taking advantage of the situation under the pretext of helping them, a group of miscreants approached the couple and stole a gold chain. This incident took place on June 18 around 10 pm.

As per the FPJ report Man and his wife was returning to home at late night when their bike slept after hitting pothole near Shriram Chowk in Tilekarnagar, Kondhwa. Taking the advantage of the situation thief approached in pretext of help but instead of helping them they snatched the chain took the bikes key and fled away. Sachin Sanjay Mahajan (32), a Tilekarnagar resident, and his wife were returning home from Yewalewadi when their motorcycle hit a pothole and skidded. Police report that two individuals approached them, seemingly to help, but instead, they stole Mahajan's Rs 75,000 gold chain and his motorcycle keys to prevent pursuit.

Also Read: HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the Third Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges

The thieves then fled. Kondhwa Police have registered a case under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. Senior Police Inspector Vinay Patankar stated to FPJ, “We are investigating the CCTV footage in the locality. The snatchers will be arrested soon.”