Pune News: Speeding Bike Loses Control Near Navale Bridge Hit Pedestrian, Rider Dies

Pune: In an tragic accident elderly man riding on a bike has died after his bike fell near the Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass. A pedestrian crossing the road was injured in this accident. According to the information given by the police, injured man was leaving the bypass road at around 5:30 am on Thursday October 16. At that time, Shinde, a speeding bike rider, lost control and the bike fell off. Koditkar was hit by the bike.

Deceased bike rider has been identified as Meghnarayan Prahlad Shinde, resident Santoshnagar, Katraj. Pedestrian Ganesh Koditkar, resident Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi was injured in the accident. Koditkar has filed a complaint in this regard at the Ambegaon police station.

Also Read: Pune Accident: Two Killed as PMPML Bus Hits Two-Wheeler at Katraj Ghat Turn

Meghnarayan suffered serious head injuries as the bike fell off. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately admitted Koditkar and Meghnarayan to the hospital. Meghnarayan, the bike rider, died during treatment. Further investigation is being conducted by police personnel Kamble.

In separate accident, woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper truck in Hinjawadi on Friday, October 10, 2025. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. near Pandav Nagar on Man Road. The victim has been identified as Bharti Mishra (30). According to the reports, the woman fell under the vehicle, and the wheel struck her head, resulting in her instant death.

The incident took place near the "Street of Europe" area close to Pandav Nagar square. Media reports suggest that the woman was coming from the wrong side when her bike collided with the truck. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Police have seized the vehicle, registered a case, and are investigating the incident.